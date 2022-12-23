Former condo resident says community tried to help man before his shooting rampage

A woman who used to live in a Toronto-area condo where a resident went on a shooting rampage says she and others tried to help the man with his complaints about the building but he routinely harassed them.

Rosalina Hutchinson served on the condo board of the highrise where 73-year-old Francesco Villi killed five people -- three condo board members and two of their spouses -- before he was shot dead by police on Sunday.

Court documents show Villi had a lengthy dispute with his condo board and had claimed issues with the electrical room below his unit were affecting his health -- a judge rejected his claims.

Hutchinson says the condo board made upgrades to the electrical room, reached out to Villi's loved ones in an effort to support him and even called police on occasion to have officers talk to him.

She says Villi would verbally harass her and other condo board members in the hallways of the building, often using threatening language.

Hutchinson says she felt unsafe around Villi and wishes the community had more resources to help prevent the tragedy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.

York Regional Police tactical officers are seen in the lobby of a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Police say multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in an apartment building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey