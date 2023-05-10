Former Burlington elementary school teacher charged in 1980s sexual assaults

A former teacher at an elementary school in Burlington has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual assault in relation to a number of alleged incidents involving male students in the 1980s.

Halton police first charged the female suspect in February, after a victim reported to police that while attending Pineland Public School in Burlington in 1982 and 1983, he was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was his teacher at the school.

The victim was in Grade 8 at the time, according to police.

“In February 2023, a second victim reported to police that while he was a Grade 8 student at Pineland Public School in 1983 and 1984, he was also sexually assaulted by the same teacher,” police said in a press release.

“The sexual assaults occurred at the school.”

Barbara Baxter, 86, of Burlington was initially charged with sexual assault and acts of gross indecency. She was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023 and released on an undertaking.

Police would later identify three more male victims in connection with alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1983 and 1987 at the same school and at Baxter’s home.

On Tuesday Baxter was arrested again and charged with an additional three counts of sexual assault and another count of acts of gross indecency. She has been released on an undertaking.

Police did not reveal the age or school grade of the three additional victims, and have not released any further details about the incidents themselves.

Investigators believe there still may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970, or Crime Stopper anonymously.