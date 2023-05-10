Former Burlington elementary school teacher charged in 1980s sexual assaults
A former teacher at an elementary school in Burlington has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual assault in relation to a number of alleged incidents involving male students in the 1980s.
Halton police first charged the female suspect in February, after a victim reported to police that while attending Pineland Public School in Burlington in 1982 and 1983, he was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was his teacher at the school.
The victim was in Grade 8 at the time, according to police.
“In February 2023, a second victim reported to police that while he was a Grade 8 student at Pineland Public School in 1983 and 1984, he was also sexually assaulted by the same teacher,” police said in a press release.
“The sexual assaults occurred at the school.”
Barbara Baxter, 86, of Burlington was initially charged with sexual assault and acts of gross indecency. She was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023 and released on an undertaking.
Police would later identify three more male victims in connection with alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1983 and 1987 at the same school and at Baxter’s home.
On Tuesday Baxter was arrested again and charged with an additional three counts of sexual assault and another count of acts of gross indecency. She has been released on an undertaking.
Police did not reveal the age or school grade of the three additional victims, and have not released any further details about the incidents themselves.
Investigators believe there still may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970, or Crime Stopper anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
George Santos pleads not guilty to stealing from campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Man allegedly slapped three Muslim women in downtown Montreal, hate crimes unit seeks suspect
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect they say slapped three Muslim women in the face in downtown Montreal.
London
-
London, Ont. police locate missing person
The London Police Service has located a previously reported missing person.
-
London, Ont. pinball pro headed to Europe for world championship
Ever since he was a young boy, Jeff Teolis has played the silver ball.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release. Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
WRDSB says trustee Fred Meissner has died
The Waterloo Region District School Board has announced the death of trustee Fred Meissner.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Ottawa
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Suspect identified after alleged sexual assault of minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle police
LaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Four drivers caught stunt driving in Windsor: WPS
Windsor police say four drivers were charged with stunt driving on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman convicted of torturing and killing Orillia man in 2010 granted day bail
A Coldwater woman convicted of brutally torturing and killing a man in 2010 has been granted a little more freedom.
-
18 CMVs taken out of service, over 2 dozen charges laid during inspection blitz: OPP
Nearly 20 commercial vehicles were removed from the roads following an inspection blitz Tuesday.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fire
Gravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
-
Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
Calgary
-
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence, an Alberta judge ruled Wednesday.
-
UCP, NDP make campaign promises for women's shelters and sexual assault survivors
The United Conservative Party is promising to increase support for women's shelters and sexual assault counselling centres if re-elected on May 29.
-
Alberta NDP says newly uncovered video of Smith concerning for public hospitals
Alberta's NDP says a video showing United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith proposing to sell off hospitals to private operators is highly problematic.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian scramble part of proposed new vision for Osborne Village
Osborne Village could get a pedestrian scramble at one of its intersections if a new vision of the neighbourhood is approved.
-
'It's not Amazon': Manitoba justice minister defends remodel of women’s correctional centre beading program
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes coming to a beading program at a Manitoba correctional centre are being ushered in to allow more people to access it and to increase safety at the facility
-
Royal Canadian Mint redesigning coins to feature King Charles
Canada’s coins are getting a makeover.
Vancouver
-
Fire bans issued across 3 B.C. regions ahead of forecasted heat wave
With temperatures expected to climb past 30 C in parts of British Columbia this weekend, fire bans will be in place to prevent human-triggered disasters.
-
Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in B.C.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.
-
Alleged groper in custody after string of incidents, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of a series of sexual assaults in the city's downtown core.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police
A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.
-
18 properties in Strathcona County damaged by fires started by 'human activity': officials
Strathcona County says no homes were lost as a result of two wildfires that started last Friday, but 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.