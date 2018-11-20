Premier Doug Ford is defending his chief of staff, Dean French, who has been accused of interfering with a high-level staffing decision at Ontario Power Generation (OPG).

The Globe and Mail reported last week that French made a phone call to the chair of the crown corporation in September to allegedly request that Alykhan Velshi be fired from his position as vice-president of corporate affairs and community relations.

Velshi was the chief of staff to Patrick Brown when he was the leader of the Progressive Conservative party.

The allegation garnered controversy because the Ontario government and the OPG operate under a memorandum of understanding that sees the minister of energy appoint the board of directors, which then has independence in hiring and firing decisions.

CTV News Toronto has not independently confirmed the allegations against French.

Ford says he doesn't "believe for a second" the accusations against French, saying it’s up to the OPG to hire and fire employees.

"That's strictly OPG's responsibility, and I think our staff knows that."

Ford admitted he hasn't asked French whether or not he was involved in Velshi's firing but says he's "not wavering" in his confidence in French.

NDP asks for a securities investigation

Ford's comments came as the NDP wrote a letter to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) requesting an investigation into French's alleged actions and whether shareholders’ interests were "unfairly disregarded."

The letter states Velshi's firing will cost ratepayers $500,000 in severance along with other unspecified "direct and indirect costs."

"Interference with the executive governance of a majority energy company is extremely serious," reads the letter to the OSC, written by NDP MPP Peter Tabbuns.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says an investigation would uncover whether any interference took place and the exact severance Velshi would be entitled to.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser says if an investigation concludes that French interfered, then Ford should take "appropriate action" saying other businesses may consider a suspension, demotion or firing.

Fraser says it also raises questions about any future actions from the chief of staff.

"Where else has he made calls? Where else will he make calls?" Fraser said to reporters.

Ford calls the request for an investigation "ridiculous."