TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford said he should have told finance minister Rod Phillips to return back to Ontario when he found out the minister travelled out of the country for a holiday vacation.

Ford made the comments Wednesday afternoon during a visit to Trillium Health where health officials are preparing to distribute the newly arrived Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Peel Public Health.

Ford said he didn’t know Phillips was planning to travel, but said that when he found out about the trip two weeks ago he should have told Phillips to return home right away.

“He never told anyone he was leaving. He never told me he was leaving. I did call him shortly after he arrived and I talked to him and asked where he was. He said he was away, said is this going to be an issue? My mistake, and I take full responsibility. At that time, I should have said get your backside back into Ontario and I didn’t do that,” Ford said.

The premier said he is “very upset” and frustrated with the situation as public health officials have been urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel for months amid the pandemic.

“I stand out here every single day and tell people to stay at home. People are losing their businesses, we’re locking things down and it’s unacceptable that anyone, any elected official, myself included or anyone, gets off and ignores the rules and goes down to an island,” Ford said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Phillips said he left on a trip to St. Barts on Dec. 13 after the end of the legislative session.

The minister said he made the decision to travel not knowing the province would be placed under lockdown on Boxing Day.

“I deeply regret travelling over the holidays. It was a mistake and I apologize,” Phillips said in a statement.

Ford said he had a conversation with Phillips the other day and that the minister should be back home tomorrow.

The premier added that the two will have a “tough conversation” once he returns home.

“It’s unacceptable and we’re going to have a very tough conversation when he gets back,” Ford said. “But I can tell you there can’t be rules for elected people and non-elected people.”

On Wednesday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Phillips should be removed from cabinet over his decision to disobey his own government’s advice about staying home.

“Asking regular people to sacrifice while (Premier Doug) Ford's insiders live the high life is wrong, and it has to stop,” she said in a statement.

Phillips said he will begin a 14-day quarantine when he returns home.