Flights temporarily grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport due to fog

Flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport have been temporarily grounded by Nav Canada due to dense fog reducing visibility on Wednesday.

“Full operations are expected to resume throughout the day as conditions improve,” Toronto Pearson wrote in a social media post on Wednesday just before 11 a.m.

A fog advisory was issued for Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday morning as a stretch of mild weather arrives in the region.

Hamilton and Vaughan were included in the advisory as fog rolled into the region, reducing visibility for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada warned in a statement.

Toronto will close out the week with a stretch of warmer weather with Environment Canada calling for a high of 3 C on Wednesday, 4 C on Thursday, and 7 C on Friday.

The average daytime high for late January is several degrees cooler at -2.4 C. The mild conditions are expected to continue this weekend, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 5 C on Saturday.

Toronto has seen notably little snow and significantly more rain this winter than in past years.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said it is one of the “tamest” winters Toronto has seen in years.

“We haven’t been inconvenienced at all,” he said.

The CN Tower hides behind the clouds during a foggy morning in Toronto on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Speaking to CTV Toronto earlier this month, Phillips also noted how little sunshine Toronto has seen this winter.

He said Toronto would have seen roughly between 190 to 200 hours of clear skies throughout the winter so far.

“Well, all we’ve had is 30,” he said. “It’s almost like the sun doesn’t appear anymore. It’s almost like a Vancouver kind of a winter.”

Snow and more seasonable temperatures are expected to return next week.