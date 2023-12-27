TORONTO
Toronto

Fog advisory remains in effect for Toronto as mild, rainy conditions continue

FILE- A woman walks her dog as clouds and fog shroud the west end of Toronto on Friday December 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) FILE- A woman walks her dog as clouds and fog shroud the west end of Toronto on Friday December 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

A fog advisory remains in effect for Toronto on Wednesday as poor driving conditions continue in parts of the province for the fourth consecutive day.

Environment Canada warned that motorists will once again face “near-zero visibility” in some areas early this morning.

“Visibility is expected to improve for most areas this morning, however, fog patches may persist into the afternoon for some locations,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

More mild weather is in the forecast for the city today, which will see a high of 8 C with periods of drizzle.

