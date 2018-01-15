

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the evening after a messy commute in the GTA on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Sunday for Toronto and the southern portions of York and Durham regions. On Monday morning, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, and Oakville were added to the list.

The weather agency said a widespread area of snow was expected to arrive for the afternoon commute on Monday as snowfall was expected to reach around five centimetres.

“Periods of snow have developed across the golden horseshoe in response to a weak low pressure system crossing the region,” the weather agency said in a statement. “The enhanced band of lake effect snow which affected parts of the region for much of the day has now become more focused in the southern Durham region and into Toronto.”

“This band is expected to persist most of the evening and will weaken overnight.”

Total snowfall is expected to reach 10 centimetres under the most persistent lake effect band, according to Environment Canada.

“Roads may become snow covered and icy. Visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the snow band.”

The snow is expected to taper off on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada confirms.

Toronto was expected to see a high of -4 C on Monday and a high of -3 C on Tuesday.