TORONTO -- Flooding and power outages have been reported across Toronto after a severe storm lashed the city on Wednesday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch, which is still in effect, warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

A tornado watch issued earlier by Enviornment Canada for Toronto has since ended.

"Things have been changing quite rapidly and that's why we escalated it to a tornado watch," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang told CP24. "It is moving very quickly but at the same time it's severe and it's giving a lot of rain and we are looking at 50 to 70 mm of rain in a very short amount of time."

"When we're talking about that rainfall amount, around 80 mm of rain is really the monthly rainfall for Toronto so this is quite significant and it could lead to flash flooding."

Near High Park pic.twitter.com/pUPcoAOAor — Irene Barbara (@Saffi0851) July 8, 2020

Wind storm in Etobicoke took my deck umbrella for a little ride. pic.twitter.com/6jb9a4xfXO — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) July 8, 2020

There have been reports of flooding and downed hydro wires in the western parts of Toronto, police say.

Police said they have "inundated" with 911 calls for service about tree down, wires down and flooding.

"We want to reiterate to please contact 311 and utilize that resource to rectify these issues,"Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li said Wednesday. "We don't want our 911 lines to be tied up with non-emergency calls. Trees down, wires down or flooding should go directly to 311."

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro said they dealing with scattered outages across the city and are currently working to restore power.

We’re currently responding to scattered outages across the city. Crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power, provided the conditions are safe & favourable to perform work activities.



We appreciate everyone’s patience today as we know it's hot out. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) July 8, 2020

Rain is expected in Toronto throughout the afternoon but any active weather is expected to clear up into the evening and overnight.

With the humidex, the temperature in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon felt like 32 C. A high of 22 C is expected overnight in the city.

Sunshine is expected for Thursday with a high of 34 C.

This is a developing news story. More information come.