    • Flights cancelled at Toronto Pearson airport as winter storms roll into Maritimes and U.S.

    Several flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled Tuesday as ‘powerful’ winter storms are expected to sweep across parts of the United States and Canada.

    A winter storm in the northeast U.S. is set to bring strong winds and heavy snowfall to the region, cancelling flights into Toronto from New York, New Jersey, Boston, and Philadelphia, the airport said in an X post published Tuesday.

    North of the border, in Nova Scotia, another storm could bring up to 25 cm of snow to the Halifax region later in the afternoon. In turn, 12 flights between Halifax Stanfield and Toronto Pearson have also been cancelled., the airport said.

    READ MORE: Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday

    Travellers heading to or from Pearson can check for any delays or cancellations ahead of time on the airport’s website. At the time of publication, there were no delays reported.

