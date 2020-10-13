Advertisement
Five people arrested after bullets fly through Toronto condo unit
A bullet hole is seen inside a Toronto condo unit on Oct. 13, 2020. (Twitter/@lucastimmons)
TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have arrested five people and recovered a gun after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall of a condo into the unit next door.
Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to the downtown building shortly before 3 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.
She alleges shots were fired through a wall into an adjacent unit.
Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons says he was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door slamming.
He says he got up after hearing a second loud bang and then found bullet holes through a picture frame and through his drier, with a bullet on the floor.
Timmons says he believes the shots came from a unit that is used as a short-term rental.