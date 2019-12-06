TORONTO -- CTV News Toronto’s veteran anchor Ken Shaw announced his retirement during Friday’s six o’clock newscast.

Shaw has been a staple in the homes of Toronto residents for more than 40 years, providing details and developments into stories unfolding across the city and around the world.

Over his six-decade long career in broadcasting, Shaw has been recognized in several capacities.

Here is a look at his five most notable achievements over the years:

Elected into the Canadian News Hall of Fame for 2018

Last year, Shaw was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame.

He was honoured at a gala banquet held at The National Club in Toronto on Nov. 20, 2018.

Shaw referred to the honour as “humbling, to say the least” at the time.

There are 123 inductees in the Canadian News Hall of Fame, since 1965.

Named Best Local News Anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2014

Almost six years ago, Shaw was named Best Local News Anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Shaw accepted the honour at the ceremony held on March 4, 2014.

At the time, he stood on stage and thanked his behind-the-scenes team, as well as the newscast’s dedicated viewers.

Received the Order of Ontario in 2010

Nearly a decade ago, Shaw received the Order of Ontario.

He was given the province’s highest honour for his record of excellence in volunteer service in the Greater Toronto Area.

About 25 appointees are named each year.

Named honourary Chief of Toronto Police Services

Also about a decade ago, Shaw was named as a honourary Chief of the Toronto Police Service.

While not on-air, Shaw devotes a significant amount of time to various local charities and community initiatives, including serving as director of ProAction Cops & Kids.

Received honourary Doctor of Laws

Shaw’s dedication to giving back to the community was also recognized when he received a honourary Doctor of Laws from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in 2012.

The post-secondary institution said at the time that Shaw “exemplifies the qualities we strive to instill in all our graduates – humanity, benevolence and selfless dedication to make a difference in our world.”

Three honourary degrees were handed out that year.