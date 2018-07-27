

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto resident has tested positive for the West Nile virus, becoming the first confirmed case in the city this year.

Public health officials did not say where in the city the person became infected.

The adult was hospitalized for treatment and is now recovering at home.

"While the risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus in Toronto is very low, now is a good time to remind residents of the ways they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and help reduce the risk of infection," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, wrote in a news release issued Friday.

Residents are encouraged to wear insect repellent, wear light-coloured clothing and remove standing water to prevent infection.

Extra caution should be taken during dusk and dawn, officials said, as it’s considered “peak mosquito biting time.”

If infected, people can develop various symptoms including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Last year, 26 people in the city contracted West Nile.