TORONTO -- The first five health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario 21 days ago are set to receive their second dose on Monday.

On Dec. 14, personal support worker Anita Quidangen was the first person in Ontario to receive the initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Lucky Aguila, Derek Thompson, Cecile Lasco, and Collette Cameron followed.

Now, the five, who all work at The Rekai Centre on Sherbourne Street, are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine at Toronto’s University Health Network on Monday.

The final doses of the vaccine are expected to be administered to the five health-care workers at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are expected to be in attendance.

As of Sunday evening, the provincial government says 37,551 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.