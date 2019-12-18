TORONTO -- A 24-year-old man has been formally charged with first-degree murder after a 61-year-old woman was found without vital signs following a fire inside an Etobicoke home earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to 11 Stallion Place, near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building’s windows.

Firefighters said they found the home fully engulfed in flames, and one person, identified by police as Toronto resident Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified by police as Joel Vassell, who lived in the home, was taken into custody at a nearby hospital following the fire.

He was subsequently charged with arson in connection with the investigation.

Earlier this week, a source told CP24 that Vassell’s charges would be upgraded to first-degree murder. The charge was confirmed by investigators in a news release issued on Wednesday following a court appearance.

He remains in custody, police said.

A source previously told CP24 that the accused is believed to be the son of the victim.

A neighbour said that Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell had lived next door for more than 10 years and worked as a nurse.