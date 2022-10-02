First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is set to get its first bout of chilly weather this season as Environment Canada issued several weather advisories on Sunday.

The federal agency issued frost advisories from York, Durham, Dufferin, and Halton regions, to cities like Ottawa, Kingston, and London.

According to the advisory, temperatures are set to dip past 0 C Sunday night and right into Monday morning. Patchy frost is also expected.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to cover up their plants, especially those outside in frost-prone areas. The frost might even damage some crops in these spots.

According to the Weather Network, Toronto’s weather forecast is expected to go down to 5 C overnight and will remain in the single digits until Monday afternoon. Mississauga and North York will dip down to 3 C, and Vaughan and Richmond Hill will feel like -1 C overnight.

Ontarians can report severe weather to Environment Canada by tweeting with #ONStorm, or emailing ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.