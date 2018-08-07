

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are working to put out a two-alarm industrial fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at around 5 p.m.

Toronto police said an explosion was heard in the area at the time.

Heavy black smoke can be seen coming through the building, which holds an auto wrecker yard.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.