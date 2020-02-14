TORONTO -- More than 10 fire trucks responded to a blaze at Stoney Creek Airport in Hamilton Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire Services said they were called to the scene after a report of a “large structure fire” at the airport on 684 Mud Street East around 1:39 p.m.

The fire took place at a large building, which had 15 to 18 cars inside and was used as a maintenance stop, Hamilton Fire Deputy Chief Dan Milovanovic told reporters Friday.

He said two employees were inside the building at the time, and they reported a fire or issue with the furnace, he said.

The fire chief said there were no injuries and the employees were evacuated from the building.

The building and all the vehicles that were inside are a total loss, he said.

Hamilton Police are investigating an explosion at the Stoney Creek Airport in #HamOnt. Please stay out of the area as traffic will be affected. More information to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 14, 2020

Police initially reported that they were investigating an explosion due to the presence of propane tanks inside the building.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as traffic will be affected.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.