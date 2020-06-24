TORONTO -- Firefighters retrieved a 23-year-old man who found himself stuck 100 feet off the ground on a steep cliff near the Scarborough Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto firefighters said that they were called to a steep cliff due southeast of 1 Fenwood Heights in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon after a man got stuck on the side of the cliff.

Chopper 24 witnessed firefighters reaching the man, attaching a harness and together pulling themselves up to safety just after 4 p.m.

Firefighters said the man’s condition was not known but they called paramedics to the scene as a precaution.