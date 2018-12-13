

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A dog was rescued from frigid waters in Oshawa this morning by local firefighters.

The golden retriever was found in the water near Colonel Sam Drive, in the area of the General Motor’s Assembly Plant in Oshawa.

Witnesses say that a single firefighter entered the water in a wetsuit to retrieve the animal.

Firefighters were on hand after the rescue to warm up the dog with a green blanket.

The dog was a bit cold and wet, but otherwise it appeared uninjured. In video footage of the rescue, the retriever could be seen wagging its tail as firefighters gave the animal some attention.

It is not known how or why the dog entered the water.