A firefighter was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury following an overnight blaze at an Indian restaurant near Christie Pits Park.

The fire broke out at Banjara Indian Cuisine on Bloor Street near Crawford Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police say that the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of the empty restaurant, though the cause is not immediately clear.

By 4 a.m., Toronto Fire District Chief Stephen Powell told CP24 that crews had gotten the fire under control but were still putting out hot spots.

Bloor Street was closed from Christie to Shaw streets as crews battled the fire but the road reopened at around 5:30 a.m..

Powell said that it is not clear whether or not the fire is suspicious.