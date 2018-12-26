Firefighter out of hospital after being injured in four-alarm Thorncliffe Park fire
Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a four-alarm highrise fire in Thorncliffe park Drive Wednesday December 26, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 7:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 9:18AM EST
A firefighter has been released from hospital following a four-alarm highrise fire in Thorncliffe Park early Wednesday.
The fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit at an apartment building on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.
About an hour later, Toronto Fire said the fire had been knocked down.
One firefighter was transported to hospital following a Mayday call, Toronto Fire said.
In a tweet, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the injured firefighter was alert and conscious in hospital as he remained under observation. In a tweet later Wednesday morning, Pegg said the firefighter had been released from hospital without any serious injuries.
No civilian injuries were reported.
It’s not yet clear how the fire started.