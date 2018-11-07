

The Canadian Press





MOUNT FOREST, Ont. -- Officials say 350 goats and numerous other animals were killed in a massive barn fire outside Mount Forest, Ont., this week.

Wellington North Fire Chief Dave Guilbault says the barn was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He says fire crews were on the scene for nearly seven hours battling the blaze.

Guilbault says the 350 goats, two horses and 20 rabbits inside the barn were killed.

He says the cause of the fire is not known.

Guilbault says the family that owns the barn -- and the firefighters who were dispatched to the scene -- are devastated by the loss.

"We're animal lovers at the fire service," he said. "Humans dying in a fire is really, really, really bad, but when we lose animals it's bad too."