Fire blazes at high-rise condo in downtown Toronto

    There were no injures reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise condo in Toronto’s downtown core.

    Toronto Fire told CP24 that it appears the blaze broke out on a balcony at the residential building, located near York Street and Bremner Boulevard, at around 12:23 p.m.

    According to officials, the fire spread to a second balcony, and shattered glass was spotted falling to the ground below.

    The situation was quickly brought under control and the flames were extinguished before 1 p.m.

    Road closures are in place in the area as crews remain on scene.

