Fire at Scarborough apartment building sends 1 woman to hospital: paramedics

One woman has been taken to hospital following a fire at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out in a fifth floor unit at the residential building, located near Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that a TTC bus has been called in to shelter residents displaced by the blaze.

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.

The fire is now out and crews are working to clear smoke from the building.

