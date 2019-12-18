TORONTO -- An auto-repair shop in Vaughan that was completely engulfed in flames Wednesday morning is now under control, according to police.

Firefighters arrived on scene after the two-alarm fire broke out at the business located on Daughton Road near Highway 7 and Jane Street.

Speaking to CP24, Vaughan Fire Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt said firefighters reported a number of explosions after they entered the building.

Firefighters said they were forced to exit the building as the fire became too intense to fight from the inside and are now battling it from outside.

Officials also said that there were some structural collapses inside the building.

Moffatt said that one person was injured in the fire, though the extent of the victim's injuries are not known.

Vaughan Fire, the Ontario Fire Marshal and York Regional Police are investigating. Doughton Road is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. as a result, police said.