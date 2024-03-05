TORONTO
    • Financial watchdog Fintrac hit by cyberattack, classified systems not involved

    Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has been hit by a cyber attack.
    Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has been hit by a cyberattack.

    The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada says it has taken its corporate systems offline to ensure their integrity and to protect the data it maintains as a precautionary measure.

    The agency says on a notice posted to its website that the incident does not involve its intelligence or classified systems.

    Fintrac says it is working closely with its federal partners to protect and restore its systems.

    The agency declined to provide any comment or information beyond what it had posted on its site.

    Fintrac tries to pinpoint money linked to illicit activities by electronically sifting through millions of pieces of information each year from banks, insurance companies, money services businesses and others.

