Fifth person charged with obstruction in fatal Toronto hit-and-run: police

A fifth person has been charged with obstructing police in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in downtown Toronto that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

The incident took place on April 14 around 3:15 a.m. near Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

The woman, who was struck while walking in the area, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She died of her injuries a few days later.

Investigators announced Wednesday that a suspect believed to be the driver involved in the incident had surrendered to police.

Ertug Direk, 34, is facing four charges in the alleged hit-and-run, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

Three other people were also arrested by police and charged with failing to stop at scene of accident causing death, public mischief and obstruction of police.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 at the time of the arrests three other suspects allegedly helped the driver evade officers. No further details were provided about what that help entailed.

On Friday, police said that a fifth person had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Nosakhare Ohenhen, 41, is facing similar charges, including obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.