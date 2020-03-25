TORONTO -- When Canada’s big banks said they would allow homeowners to defer their mortgage payments for up to six months during the Covid-19 pandemic it seemed like a great idea, but a mortgage expert says few will qualify.

Samantha Brookes, the CEO of Mortgages of Canada, said it’s a great idea if needed, but anyone eligible for the program will have to use it as a last resort and will still be responsible for added interest, fees and deferral charges.

“If you lost your job and there is no way you could actually make that mortgage payment than they will look to give you an approval on that deferral, but if you have assets or you have any other savings anywhere else to make those mortgage payments than they are not going to give you that deferral,” she said.

Canada’s six largest banks are taking part in the program, but the Canadian Bankers Association saw fit to issue a news release to make sure Canadians know exactly what the program is offering.

“Customers should understand this is not mortgage forgiveness,” the release states.

"Mortgage deferral means that payments are skipped for a defined period of time, during which interest which would otherwise be part of the deferred payments is added to the outstanding balance of the mortgage.”

Brookes said that any interest you don't pay, you'll have to pay eventually along with other fees and charges.

“It accumulates and everything goes on the back end,” she said.

“If you don't do a refinance on renewal your payments will be higher. The only people who are really going to win obviously will be the banks.”

Before signing up for mortgage deferral, she said people should keep in mind that not everyone is eligible and there is a chance it could affect your credit rating. A person also may need to reapply each month.

Brookes said her best advice if someone has no other option is to call their bank about mortgage deferral, they should also consider another financial strategy to get them through pandemic.

“If you need it take it. If you don't need it, than find other means to make it work,” Brookes said.