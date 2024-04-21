TORONTO
Toronto

Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.

The crash happened near Rathburn Road and Confederation Pkwy.

Peel Regional Police said that they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

They said that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, Confederation is shut down in both direction at Rathburn.

