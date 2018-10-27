

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was struck while crossing a busy intersection in Bradford on Saturday night.

South Simcoe Police say the woman was in the area of Holland Street West and West Park at 7:23 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-775-3311.