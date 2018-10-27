Female pedestrian struck and killed in Bradford hit and run: police
Police are seen in Bradford where a woman was struck and killed on Oct. 27, 2018. (South Simcoe Police)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 11:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 27, 2018 11:01PM EDT
A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was struck while crossing a busy intersection in Bradford on Saturday night.
South Simcoe Police say the woman was in the area of Holland Street West and West Park at 7:23 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
The woman was pronounced dead.
The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-775-3311.