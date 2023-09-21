Toronto

    • Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle north of Toronto

    A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker) A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)

    A female pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Thursday evening.

    The collision happened on Yonge Street between Royal Orchard Boulevard and Centre Street shortly after 8 p.m.

    Police say the victim suffered serious injuries. There is no immediate word on her condition.

    Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

    That stretch of Yonge Street is closed in both directions for the investigation.

