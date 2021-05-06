Advertisement
Female dead after overnight collision in Brampton, Ont.
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 5:29AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 6, 2021 5:30AM EDT
A female is dead after an overnight crash in Brampton on Thursday.
Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue.
A female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
It is unknown if any charges will be laid.
Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Embleton Road as police investigate.