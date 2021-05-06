TORONTO -- A female is dead following an overnight collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue.

A female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

It is unknown if any charges will be laid.

Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Embleton Road as police investigate.