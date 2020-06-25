Advertisement
Female cyclist critically injured in Mississauga collision
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:13PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:51PM EDT
TORONTO -- A female cyclist was critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.
It happened at the intersection of Bloor Street and Runningbrook Drive just after 7:15 p.m.
Peel paramedics said a woman in her 20s was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.
A male driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
All the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.
Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.