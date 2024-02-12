TORONTO
Toronto

    • Federal government set to make housing announcement in Scarborough

    Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow arrives to West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow arrives to West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    The federal government is making a housing announcement in Scarborough on Monday.

    Minister of Housing Sean Fraser and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree will join Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie for the announcement.

    The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News