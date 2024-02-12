Federal government set to make housing announcement in Scarborough
The federal government is making a housing announcement in Scarborough on Monday.
Minister of Housing Sean Fraser and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree will join Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie for the announcement.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
