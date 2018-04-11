Fatal crash closes part of Hwy. 401 in Pickering
A fatal crash has closed a section of Highway 401 in Pickering.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 5:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 5:52AM EDT
A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down this morning in Pickering after a fatal crash, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation confirms.
The crash has closed all eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 near Port Union Road.
The cause of the crash is not clear and police have not released any information on victims.
MTO has confirmed that there has been a fatality.
More to come…