Fans flock to NHL All-Star weekend in downtown Toronto

Thousands of hockey fans crammed along the red carpet Thursday afternoon, hoping to see their favourite NHL All-Star up close.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner and William Nylander were among the players walking the red carpet, stopping to take pictures with fans and sign autographs.

"It's really cool to meet the biggest stars in the world," said Mike La Rocco, who made the trip to Toronto from Glendale, Arizona. "We come to all the All-Star games to try and meet the players and get an autograph."

The red carpet event kicked off NHL All-Star weekend and the Fan Fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Some fans like Kayla Hild lined up hours before the doors opened, hoping to get a front-row seat along the red carpet. Hild has collected several autographs from members of the Maple Leafs, but she's hoping Leafs superstar and All-Star captain Auston Matthews will sign her jersey this weekend.

"I tried to get him last year at the outdoor practice, but he wasn't there - it would be special," she said.

The Fan Fair takes over 3,000 square feet at the convention centre. It includes skills challenges, NHL memorabilia, the league's 19 rewards on display, and an opportunity to get up close with the Stanley Cup and take a picture with the iconic trophy.

"Just the history about it (Stanley Cup) - so amazing up close," said one fan visiting from Montreal.

There are also meet and greets with NHL players and alumni.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Al Iafrate was signing autographs on Thursday afternoon.

"I was born in the eighties so I remember him from my childhood and to meet him now is a pleasure," said Leafs fan Ben.

The NHL estimates more than 25,000 people will partake in the festivities, which it describes as four days of hockey heaven.

"It's fun, celebration, a love letter for the city of Toronto and for people who love the sport of hockey, there is something for everyone here," said Sophie Kotsopoulos, the NHL's vice president of partnership marketing.

The new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is also being showcased. Some of the PWHL's best players hit the ice at Hockey Rink for All at Nathan Philip's Square Thursday morning.

"We didn't have the same accessibility to look up to our role models, so now seeing they can come out and support us on a nightly basis its pretty special," said Renata First with the PWHL Toronto team.

The PWHL stars will compete in a 3-on-3 showdown Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. That will be followed by the return of player draft, which will see team captains choosing their squads for Saturday's All-Star Game.

This is the ninth All-Star Game Toronto is hosting and the first time since 2000.