

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Thornhill family has been reunited with their furriest member – a dog named Roxy – after “surrendering” her to a clinic due to an inability to afford an $8,000 surgery.

Last week, Natasha Goodman told CTV News Toronto that her family was distraught over losing Roxy and that she felt she should’ve been offered other options.

“It’s like I’m stuck in a nightmare,” she said at the time.

Roxy was rushed to an emergency animal hospital in North York on Family Day weekend after Goodman noticed complications related to a recent and routine spay procedure.

Typically, Goodman said she would’ve brought the four-month-old Golden Doodle to her own veterinarian but the statutory holiday left her with limited options.

“The doctor said we had to pay $8,000 for the surgery and I said I wasn’t able to afford that or pay for that, what were my other options? And she said my other option was to surrender the dog to her clinic,” she said.

Concerned for the welfare of her pet and unable to afford the costly vet bill, Goodman surrendered her dog to the clinic. She said she regretted her decision soon after and started to try and get Roxy back.

Goodman said she called and emailed the clinic but never received a response.

After CTV News Toronto published Goodman’s story on Friday, the woman said she was contacted by the animal hospital who told her they’d like to “resolve this issue.”

The energetic pup bounced back into Goodman’s arms this afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Willowdale Animal Hospital said the “emergency surgery was performed at no cost.”

“We have been diligently and ethically working with Natasha Goodman,” the statement read. “We are pleased to confirm that Roxy has been reunited with her family.”

Goodman said Roxy’s return will be a massive relief for her family.

“I was so excited to see her. She looks very good, it looks like they took good care of her,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to have a family member back.”

Speaking to CTV News Toronto earlier in the day, Goodman said her children, who have been in the dark about Roxy’s return, will be “beside themselves” when they see their beloved pet is back home.

“They’ve been asking me every day, ‘Have you spoken to anyone? Have you spoken to anyone?’” she said. “I can’t wait to bring her home to them.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran.