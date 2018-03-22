

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The family of a three-year-old boy who was swept away in the Grand River is pleading for more help in searching the area.

On the morning of Feb. 21, Kaden Young was caught in fast-moving waters after his mother’s minivan fell into the Grand River west of Orangeville. Police say the mother was able to hold on to the boy, but eventually the current pulled him under. The mother was able to get out of the van before it was swept away.

Since that day, civilian volunteers, divers, and police officers have conducted a thorough search of the river and surrounding areas. However, according to a statement released by Kaden’s family on Wednesday, the number of volunteers has decreased over the last 28 days. The family says 20 people showed up on Tuesday to help search for Kaden.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kaden’s family pleaded for more help. “If this was your child, grandchild, or a family member, could you, would you?” the release reads.

The family says that if volunteers are not up to the terrain, they can help by providing supplies or transportation.

“This is a massive undertaking that needs many hands and materials to complete. Now is not the time to step back,” the family said.

The original search area between the river and Bellwood Lake spanned 13 kilometres, but officers will expand the search to the lake after the river is cleared.

“It is quite a lengthy area,” Const. Paul Nancekivell said a few days after the incident. “The river makes several bends and twists as it approaches Bellwoood Lake and there are a lot of ice jams so it is presenting some challenges for us,” he said.

The fluctuating weather was a challenge for those searching the area, as fog and freezing rain made the search slow and dangerous.

Police and civilian volunteers head out to search for Kaden every day around 9 a.m. but so far, there has been no sign of the missing boy.