

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The family of a 21-year-old man from Brampton who was beaten to death a month ago held a fundraiser in his honour Thursday night.

According to friends and family, Paviter Bassi was a business student with a passion for giving. His sister, Baljeet Kaur Bassi, said Paviter donated $2,000 worth of toys and was saving up to buy his parents a ticket to India.

“During extreme cold weather alerts, he would put together care packages of mittens, hats, anything they might need and start giving them out to the homeless,” she said.

On March 19, Paviter suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault near Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road in Brampton. Witnesses told police they saw two men assaulting the victim “using some sort of sticks”.

Police responded to the call at about 5:50 p.m. and found Paviter beaten in the grassy area next to his truck.

He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead the next day.

The fundraiser held Thursday evening is called a “Celebration Seva”, which refers to selfless service. The family asked for a $20 donation at the door and auctioned off a number of items in a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Paviter fund. The family says the money will be used to honour Paviter’s “legacy of giving”.