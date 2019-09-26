Toronto parents who receive a municipal child-care subsidy will soon also receive a discount on the cost of taking the TTC, but only those lucky enough to get a daycare spot will get the transit break.

Mayor John Tory announced Thursday that the city is expanding its Fair Pass Discount Program to include 23,000 low-income residents who have been approved for subsidized daycare.

“It does represent one more way and one more step we’re taking today to make life more affordable for families with limited means who call Toronto home,” Tory said.

The fair pass program was rolled out last year as part of the city’s poverty reduction strategy. The discount allows eligible residents to save one-third the cost of an adult fare for a single ride or monthly pass.

Until now, only certain clients with Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program were eligible. A total of 173,000 low-income residents now qualify for the discount.



Toronto Mayor John Tory greets children at the Alexandra Park Early Learning and Child Care Centre on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

“Making transit more affordable is about making it easier for low-income residents to be connected to opportunities and to interact with their city,” the city’s poverty reduction advocate Anthony Peruzza said Thursday.

The transit discount, however, does not extend to families who are on the waiting list for a subsidized child care spot even if they meet the income requirements.

Tory acknowledged that this could be viewed as being doubly penalized, but said not everyone on the waiting list for a child care subsidy has been verified as eligible.

“We obviously would like to be in a position where we can have as many people as possible who are qualified to receive a [child care] subsidy, and in turn, if they receive a subsidy they would qualify for this program,” Tory said.

But it’s really a matter of the available resources to make that happen.”

Advocacy groups for both transit and child care expressed concern with the limited rollout.

“Transit riders need deeper discounts rolled out faster,” TTCriders’ executive director Shelagh Pizey-Allen said Thursday.

Jane Mercer, the executive director for Toronto Coalition for Better Childcare, said in a statement that she too is concerned.

Pleased to announce the next phase of Toronto’s Fair Fare Pass Transit Discount Program which is now underway as part of the City’s Poverty Reduction Strategy. This is yet another step we are taking to make transit more affordable for low-income residents. pic.twitter.com/4J3nMLaV1M — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 26, 2019

“Every parent who has had their income tested and been deemed eligible for a childcare subsidy should receive the TTC discount immediately, because the childcare waitlist is thousands long,” she said.

The city had originally planned to extend the transit discount to low-income residents receiving housing supports as part of this phase of expansion, but that component was not funded in the 2019 budget.

Council did however approve $2.4 million to subsidize transit for the child-care subsidy holders.

The third phase of the fair pass program, if approved by council, would provide the TTC discount to residents living with a household income under the low-income measure threshold plus 15 per cent.