Falling light pole hits woman, 71, in the head after Toronto collision
Toronto police are investigating after a 71-year-old woman was critically injured when a light pole was hit by a truck and fell on her on Friday.
The incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3:17 p.m.
Toronto police said a 2018 white Freightliner delivery truck was pulling away from the curb when its rear clipped and knocked over a light pole that then struck a female pedestrian in the head.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver remained on scene following the collision.
“It is a freak accident,” Const. Shannon Eames said. “The pedestrian was just in the wrong area at the wrong time when the pole had fallen over.”
Yonge Street between Manor Road and Berwick Avenue was closed for investigation, but has since reopened.
Police are asking anyone with information who was in the area between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and has surveillance video or dashcam footage to contact traffic investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
