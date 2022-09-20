Fall starts this week. Here's when the leaves are expected to change colour in Ontario
The first day of fall is on Sept. 22, and leaves will soon change from green to orange and red in Ontario.
The Algonquin Park fall colour report details when visitors can see the park’s trees – from maple to birch – at their peak autumn hues.
The report is frequently updated and includes a live webcam of the park and some photographs of the trees' colour progression so far this season. Currently, the trees are starting to turn from green to yellow.
According to the report, the best time to visit the park to see the fall colours is anytime between mid-September to mid-October, although there are varying times for when each species of tree will reach their peak.
Visitors can see the Sugar Maples and Red Maples turn to their rich orange and red hues from mid-September to early October. The park recommends anyone who wants to catch the Sugar Maples at this time go to the western side of the Highway 60 Corridor on Sept. 27.
From early to mid-October, right up to Thanksgiving, poplar and birch trees will reach a yellow-orange colour. Visitors can also see orange Sugar Maple trees at the time.
“This time known as the ‘Golden Encore’ generally occurs after the Sugar Maple and Red Maple peak colour, but offers great landscape views in poplar and birch dominated areas,” the report reads.
According to the park, those who go to the eastern side of the Highway 60 Corridor or the Park’s East Side can best see these colours.
By mid to late October, Tamaracks will reach their peak yellow colour before their needles drop for the winter.
Since Algonquin Park is at a higher elevation and cooler temperatures, the trees have a shorter growing season which means the leaves change colour faster than in other areas in the province like Toronto.
Outside of Algonquin Park, Ontarians can look to Ontario Parks’ fall colour map, which details the dominant colour of leaves currently across the province.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Francois Legault's competition is suddenly nipping at his heels in the Quebec election
CAQ Leader Francois Legault was expecting to win the Quebec election in a romp, but the Conservatives and progressive Quebec Solidaire (QS) parties are nipping at his heels. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explains why in his exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Montreal
-
'We're out!' Quebec umpires cry foul over verbal abuse
Minor baseball associations across Quebec are having trouble finding umpires as many don't want to sign up and deal with abuse from parents and coaches.
-
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
-
'We have to wake up': Anglade asks Liberals to 'block' Legault
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade took advantage of a radio interview to call on her party to wake up.
London
-
Animal cruelty case being investigated in Aylmer
Aylmer police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a grisly discovery on Dufferin Street. Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man called to notify officers he found four dead ducks, strategically placed about 35 to 50 ft. apart.
-
Impaired charges laid after car crashes into building
A London man is charged after a vehicle crashed into a Simcoe, Ont. building over the weekend.
-
You know you're drunk when...
A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”
Kitchener
-
Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical altercation over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
-
Guelph man charged with impaired driving after crash that sparked bush fire
A Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving after a Monday crash that knocked down hydro wires and caused a bush fire.
-
WRPS now investigating cyber hack at Waterloo Regional District School Board
More than two months after first becoming aware of a cyber security incident, the Waterloo Region Public School Board (WRDSB) has reported the hack to Waterloo Regional Police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Single-vehicle collision on Hwy 17 leads to impaired driving charge
A 22-year-old Spragge resident, has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single-vehicle collision; this is the 30th impaired driving charge laid in 2022 by the East Algoma OPP.
-
Multiple collisions lead to multiple impaired driving charges; police say
Monday was a busy day for the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police. OPP officers were investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions and charged three drivers with impaired driving, police said in a news release Monday.
Ottawa
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening gunshots
Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots Monday night.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Howard Avenue in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision on Howard Avenue.
-
Police say woman pushed down stairs in Bleneheim assault
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after one woman was allegedly pushed down some stairs and another was thrown against a wall. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance call on Flemingo Street in Blenheim.
-
Wheatley men fined $1,500 each for unsafe hunting offences
Two Wheatley men have been fined $1,500 each after pleading guilty to unsafe hunting offences.
Barrie
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Mono Township collision
One person is in critical condition following a collision in Mono Township.
-
Police seek public's help finding man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad.
-
Teen, 13, charged in assault that left another boy in critical condition
Police in Bradford are investigating a violent fight involving two young teens that left one critically injured.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona turns north, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
After bringing hurricane and tropical-storm conditions to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona is starting to move northward.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fire
A well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
Calgary
-
2 in critical condition following northeast crash, third person in custody
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one person is in police custody, after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning near an intersection in the city's northeast.
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Calgarians aid Ukrainian refugees using WestJet buddy passes; company says no more
So far, 198 Ukrainian refugees have been flown from Europe to Canada on WestJet buddy passes. But the company says it goes against their guidelines.
Winnipeg
-
Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police
Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Recession 'almost inevitable' Winnipeg economist says
As she walks through the aisles at the supermarket, Susan Meged says the price of produce and other groceries is hard not to notice.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to jump 9 cents, surpass $2/L
Metro Vancouver drivers could be in for a shock at local gas stations Wednesday as prices are predicted to jump significantly.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected to begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, warming tomorrow
It should start to feel warmer this afternoon with sunshine and light wind.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."