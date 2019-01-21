

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It will be a frigid start for those heading to work this morning as bitterly cold temperatures hang on in the city.

Environment Canada says the temperature will hover at around -20 C at around 9 a.m. but it will feel closer to -30 with the wind chill.

The weather is slowly expected to warm up to a high of -12 C, feeling closer to -20.

Extreme cold weather alerts previously issued by Environment Canada and Toronto’s medical officer of health remain in effect today.

Those at risk of cold-related illnesses include young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people without proper shelter.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada warned in its weather advisory.

The cold has prompted multiple school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, to cancel buses today.

The TTC is advising customers that there may be delays across the system today due to extreme cold weather impacting some of the transit agency's equipment.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding with any delays to your commute," the TTC said in tweet. "We are working to get you to your destinations safely and as quickly as the weather allows."

The deep freeze is expected to continue overnight Tuesday.

The temperature will feel close to -27 at around 4 a.m. but will ultimately warm up to a high of -4 C on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in the city will get a break from the extreme cold on Wednesday, which has a forecasted high of 3 C.