TORONTO -- Toronto residents are waking up to frigid temperatures Friday morning as an extreme cold weather alert remains in effect.

The alert was issued by the city’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa on Thursday morning.

Extreme cold weather alerts are put into effect when the temperature is expected to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.

With the wind chill, it is expected to feel like -22 C on Friday morning.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of -7 C later in the afternoon before the temperature dips to -9 C overnight.

A warming centre at Metro Hall, located on John Street, remains opened until noon on the day the alert is terminated.

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues for Toronto today. Dress in layers, cover exposed skin & choose wool or synthetic fabrics instead of cotton. More tips to #StayWarm: https://t.co/HhM4q1ZuSE — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) January 17, 2020

Heading into the weekend, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant snowfall” in the city, as well as much of southern Ontario.

“An approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to southwestern Ontario beginning overnight Friday, which will spread eastward to the Golden Horseshoe on Saturday morning,” the weather agency said. “Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected.”

Environment Canada said the snow may transition to periods of rain in the later hours of Saturday.

Winds are expected to blow up to 60 kilometres per hour in some areas.

A high of 1 C is expected for Saturday in Toronto and -1 C on Sunday.

Conditions are expected to clear heading into the work week on Monday, but the temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler said.