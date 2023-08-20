Explosion sparks 5-alarm fire in west Toronto apartment building

The Toronto fire chief is expected to provide an update at 5:30 p.m. after an explosion in a west Toronto apartment building’s electrical room sparked a 5-alarm fire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at the building, located at Rusholme Road and Bloor Street West, east of Ossington Avenue, just before 2:20 p.m., police said.

It is now under control, officials said, and crews are currently searching for hot spots. No injuries have been reported, paramedics confirmed.

TTC Buses are at the scene to assist displaced residents.