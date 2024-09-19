TORONTO
Toronto

    • 4 vehicle collision in midtown Toronto sends motorcyclist to hospital: police

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Chopper24) Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Chopper24)
    A collision involving four vehicles in midtown Toronto sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, police say.

    It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Mt. Pleasant and Millwood roads, just north of Davisville Avenue.

    Paramedics told CP24 they brought a young adult man to the hospital with moderate injuries.

    Officers did not provide details of what caused the collision but noted the driver remained on scene.

    Police urge drivers to consider alternate routes at this time. 

