Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian gave a four-hour interview to police on April 23, 2018, just hours after he allegedly carried out a deadly rampage on Yonge Street. In this section, Minassian speaks about the image board 4Chan and discussions about "Chads" and "Stacys" and the concept of being "red pilled".

Warning, some readers may find the content of the transcript disturbing.

Det. Thomas: So when did you first start going onto 4Chan?

Alek Minassian: Since 2014.

Det. Thomas: Oh, OK, all right, and how did you learn about 4Chan?

Minassian: I was informed about it by a friend at college.

Det. Thomas: Oh, OK, all right, and was he on it as well or?

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: OK, what's his name?

Minassian: I don't wish to answer.

Det. Thomas: OK, OK, I understand. But nevertheless, it's, it's a friend who's on 4Chan. Was he in the same, was he in the same chat rooms?

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: OK, all right, and so would you have conversation with him in those chat rooms?

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: Oh, OK, all right, and so how many other people would be in the, in these three particular chat rooms that you're talking about?

Minassian: It doesn't actually tell you how many are in there at once, because it doesn't, as a software it's not actually a chat room, it's more like a message board where anyone can post at any time by simply going to the thread but they don't have to stay there.

Det. Thomas: Oh I see, so it's not live, it's not live chat.

Minassian: No.

Det. Thomas: It's a, it's a thread, so when you say if it's a thread it's a…

Minassian: It's essentially like a forum.

Det. Thomas: Right, so you make a statement and then somebody will answer, or they will reply to that, your statement…

Minassian: Correct.

Det. Thomas: … and you got…

Minassian: Or they might reply to the original poster, or what is known as OP.

Det. Thomas: Right, OK, I see, OK, OK, and so the … general content of these three forums, am I using the right word forum, or…

Minassian: Image board.

Det. Thomas: … image board. So … what's the general … the topic within these message boards.

Minassian: Well, on /b/, or Random, the general topic is random, it's literally any random topic. On R9K it's, they call us space robots.

Det. Thomas: OK.

Minassian: Ah the topic is usually frustrations, that an inability to lose one's virginity, specifically for young males.

Det. Thomas: OK.

Minassian: POL, which is politically incorrect is, the general topic is basically political discussions with an alt-right bias.

Det. Thomas: Political discussions with an alt-right, so you're, you're ultraconservative, or you're…

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: ... or you know the American definition would be you'd be ultra-republican.

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: OK, so you, what would your political views be in the alt-right message board?

Minassian: I actually don't have any political views. I only, the only reason I, I talked with them was just because I enjoyed their style of conversation.

Det. Thomas: OK and what was the style of conversation?

Minassian: It was very blunt and honest.

Det. Thomas: So what would it be, what would it typically focus around, or what would they, what would the typical conversations contain?

Minassian: Ah red pill truths about why women choose to date obnoxious men.

Det. Thomas: Date the Chads.

Minassian: Yeah.

Det. Thomas: The Chads of this world.

Minassian: Yeah…

Det. Thomas: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Minassian: Basically the Stacys going for the Chads.

Det. Thomas: Exactly, the Stacys are the, yeah, the yeah, the dizzy, dumb girls dating the goofy you know, jocks.

Minassian: Yeah.

Det. Thomas: Right, right, right, so you call them Stacys and Chads. I've heard the term before. And so that's in the alt-right.

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: That conversation takes place in the alt-right as well?

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: Ah does, do other things take place in the alt-right forum…

(inaudible)

Minassian: Some, some, some alt-right members consider them… themselves to be red pilled.

Det. Thomas: What does that mean, is that like a Matrix reference?

Minassian: Actually it is in fact, that term actually was in fact, came up as a reference to Matrix…

Det. Thomas: Right.

Minassian: … taking the red, you can either take the red pill or you can take the blue pill.

Det. Thomas: Right.

Minassian: And some of the, some alt-right members even consider them… themselves to be black pill, which in essence means they are MGTOW, Men Going Their Own Way.

Det. Thomas: Oh OK, all right OK, all right OK. You all right?

Minassian: Yup.

Det. Thomas: OK so it's, so the conversations are surrounding, so in those three message boards they're all basically the s… or maybe no I shouldn't say all three, but in the two message boards, the alt-right and the …

Minassian: R9K.

Det. Thomas: R9K there…

Minassian: And we call ourselves the space robots there.

Det. Thomas: Space robots, but the conversations tend to be focused around fellows who have been unable to lose their virginity due to the Stacys of this world with Chads.

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: Right, and I've done a little bit of reading and I know a little about involuntary…

Minassian: Celibacy.

Det. Thomas: … celibacy, right being celibate…

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: … involuntarily celibate. What does that mean?

Minassian: That means in… celibacy means someone who had never before has sexual intercourse.

Det. Thomas: Right.

Minassian: Involuntary celibacy means this wasn’t your choice who…

Det. Thomas: I see.

Minassian: ... essentially are, have been thrown into true forced loneliness and you're unable to lose your virginity.

Det. Thomas: Right.

Minassian: This is especially painful for young males.

Det. Thomas: Right, right, right, that makes sense and there are other, are there no other websites that cater to this group of people as well? ForeverAlone, have you ever heard of that?

Minassian: I have heard of the ForeverAlone subreddit.

Det. Thomas: And subreddit, subreddit, you've heard of those?

Minassian: Yes.

Det. Thomas: OK, OK, and is it fair to say ForeverAlone is a forum within Subreddit.

Minassian: It's a subreddit that's the definition of subreddit is basically a section of Reddit.

Det. Thomas: Right, right, right, yes exactly, right. So it would be like the 4Chan that they…

Minassian: Kind of in a way.

Det. Thomas: ... the yeah, OK, all right. Are you on ForeverAlone?

Minassian: Yes.