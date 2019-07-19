

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





With the one-year anniversary of the deadly Danforth shooting on Monday, several events have been planned to commemorate the victims of the horrific attack.

Two people were killed and 13 others were injured when a 29-year-old man opened fire on Toronto’s Greektown on the evening of July 22, 2018.

During the rampage, 10-year-old Julianna Kozis was shot and killed while getting ice cream with her family and 18-year-old Reese Fallon was out celebrating a friend’s birthday at a restaurant when she was fatally shot.

Following a brief exchange of gunfire with two responding officers, the gunman was found dead on a side street in the area. Police later said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and carried out the attack alone.



Markham girl Julianna Kozis was killed in the rampage. (Toronto police handout)



Reese Fallon is seen in this undated handout photo provided by a close friend. (The Canadian Press)



#DanforthStrong night run: Sunday July 21

Dozens of runners and community members are expected to gather at Coxwell and Danforth avenues at 9 p.m. for the second #DanforthStrong night run.

Last July, over 150 runners took to the streets for the first run to remember the victims of the tragedy.

“Running brings people together, takes away fear and helps us gain courage,” founder and coordinator of the run Sarah Kiriliuk said.

“This run is a way for the community to come together again to remember those who were courageous, those who lost their lives, to demonstrate that the Danforth is still a strong community and a safe place to be at night.”

The three-kilometre run will end at Alexander the Great Parkette, located at Danforth and Logan avenues.

City of Toronto commemorative ceremony: Sunday July 21

A 30-minute ceremony will be led by Toronto Police Services Chaplain Rev. Wendell Gibbs in Withrow Park, located just south of Danforth Avenue near Logan Avenue.

The ceremony will include a choral presentation from the Interfaith Choir of the Faith Community on the Danforth.

Organizers say the names of the deceased will also be read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

City of Toronto vigil: Monday July 22

The City of Toronto is also hosting a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting at Alexander the Great Parkette.

The vigil, which is expected to get underway at sunset, will include a reading of the names of the deceased and injured.

A moment of silence will follow.

Kickoff event for the JDK Foundation: Sunday July 28

Julianna Despina Kozis’s family will next weekend launch the “Just Do Kindness” foundation in memory of their daughter’s “positive spirit.”

The foundation will host an event at Finchman Park, in Markham, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The foundation says the event will be filled with experiences that “create joy and embody kindness.”

There will be “fun stations” like jumping castles, live music and crafts.

Organizers say at the heart of the event will be a newly planted maple tree in memory of the 10-year-old.