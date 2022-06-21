Evacuations underway due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto

Police say nearby businesses are being evacuated due to a fire at an equipment rental facility in Etobicoke that has resulted in the explosion of multiple propane tanks.

The three-alarm fire was first reported at around 3:40 p.m. at a business near Racine Road and Brydon Drive, which is in the vicinity of Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Toronto Fire says that there are approximately 40 propane tanks at the scene and that all units are being advised to battle the blaze from a defensive position as a precaution.

“This is a very active scene. The fire and explosion scene seems to be changing by the minute. An evacuation is underway by emergency services and we are encouraging everyone to stay out of the area as we try to help evacuate local businesses,” Toronto Police Const. Alex Li told CP24. "The good news is at this moment is we do not have any reported injuries and we would like to keep it that way. So avoid the area."

Approximately 30 different apparatuses and 100 firefighters are currently at the scene.

Racine Road is currently closed between Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue.