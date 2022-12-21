Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton